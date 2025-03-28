Long Island Nets Make Roster Moves

March 28, 2025

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired guard Chris Martin, forward Tre King and center Bryce Golden from the available player pool.

Long Island was granted a roster hardship exception by the NBA G League to allow for Martin's additional roster spot as Kendall Brown (right adductor strain) will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. King and Golden were acquired to fill Long Island's two open roster spots.

Martin (6'2", 181) has appeared in three regular season games with Greensboro this season, averaging 2.0 points in 9.3 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, Martin played two seasons (2018-20) at Presbyterian College in South Carolina, where he posted averages of 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.1 minutes per game across 64 contests (36 starts), before transferring to Clark Atlanta University for four seasons (2020-24), where he appeared in 56 contests (33 starts) and recorded averages of 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest.

King (6'7", 230) has appeared in 14 regular season games (one start) with Sioux Falls and Austin this season, recording averages of 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game. He also appeared in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games for Sioux Falls this season, posting averages of 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, King played three seasons (2018-21) at Eastern Kentucky, where he appeared in 92 games (77 starts) and posted averages of 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game, prior to transferring to Iowa State for his final two seasons (2022-24) and recording averages of 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game across 60 games (42 starts).

Golden (6'9", 240) has appeared in seven career NBA G League regular games across two seasons (2023-25) with Salt Lake City and Westchester, averaging 1.1 points in 3.1 minutes per game. He also appeared in three Tip-Off Tournament games with Salt Lake City in 3.3 minutes per contest last season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Golden played four seasons (2018-22) at Butler, where he appeared in 103 games (88 starts) and recorded averages of 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game before transferring to Loyola Chicago for his final season (2022-23), where he posted averages of 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game in 29 contests (12 starts).

