Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Tonight's Game against the Greensboro Swarm

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that tonight's contest against the Greensboro Swarm has officially sold out and a limited number of standing room only tickets are still available. It marks the sixth sellout of the 2024-25 season.

Tonight's game, presented by Georgia Natural Gas, will feature unique theme jerseys highlighting Bearings Bike Works, a local youth development organization uses bikes to teach kids that hard work, skill development, and strong relationships are the building blocks of a bright future.

Tonight's contest marks the first of a back-to-back against the Swarm, concluding the season against Greensboro on Saturday at 6 p.m.

During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.

Tickets for tonight's game or tomorrow's season finale can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster.

