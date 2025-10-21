College Park Skyhawks Finalize Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff

Published on October 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced today the coaching and basketball operations staff for the 2025-26 season under second-year general manager Aaron Evans and second-year head coach Steve Klei.

Evans and Klei return to their respective helms after finishing the 2024-25 season with a 26-24 record. Under Evans' and Klei's lead, the Skyhawks dominated the defensive side of the ball, finishing in the top-10 in multiple defensive categories for both seasons combined (Tip-Off Tournament, regular season), while also breaking single season franchise records for most three-pointers (668), assists (1,211), and rebounds (2,337).

The Skyhawks were instrumental in developing players such as Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye, who spent 24 games with the Skyhawks on assignment before ending the year with the Hawks, where he started in 28 of his 33 games. College Park also saw three players receive NBA callups in Kevon Harris, Tony Bradley and Daeqwon Plowden.

Klei's coaching staff features four returners from the 2024-25 season, including O'Neil Holder, Seth Jackson, Kari Korver, and Enzo Li, while Bryan George and Dustin Ware join in their first seasons with the Skyhawks as assistant coaches.

In the front office, Philip Jones returns for his second season in College Park as assistant general manager after spending the 2023-24 season as manager of player development and basketball operations with the Greensboro Swarm.

In the athletic performance department, Eddie Dimas starts his first season as the G League performance lead, while Javan Francis enters his second season with College Park as the G League medical lead. Steve Lintern enters his second season as head athletic trainer, while Oanh Ngo joins the Skyhawks in her first season as assistant athletic trainer.

Phil Malever enters his second season as the Skyhawks equipment manager, while Sean Hobson and Carter Richards begin their first year as basketball operations assistants.

Coaches:

George joins the Skyhawks in his first season with College Park and his third year within the Atlanta Hawks organization, where he most recently served as a DAV under head coach Quin Snyder from 2023-25. George came to the Hawks from ASVEL Lyon Villeurbanne in the French 1 st Division, where he was an assistant coach beginning in 2020. He has previous experience with Elan Bearnais and Nanterre in France. An assistant coach (video) with the French National Team since 2017, George was part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics. This summer, he was promoted to the front of the bench with the French National Team. He is a native of French Guiana and a graduate of Saint Joseph College in Troyes, France, with a degree in Energy Systems.

Ware joins College Park in his first year with the organization after most recently serving as an assistant coach with Pace Academy in Atlanta from 2024-25. Prior to his time at Pace, Ware started Elevation Sports Academy, where he provided high-level on-court training to high school, college, and professional players in the Atlanta area. The Powder Springs, Ga., native played overseas for 10 years across Europe and South Africa. A graduate from the University of Georgia, Ware was a four-year player for the Bulldogs from 2008-12, finishing tied for sixth all time in total assists in Georgia history (400) and career free throw percentage (.804%), and seventh in three-pointers made (194).

Athletic Performance Team:

Dimas enters his first season in College Park after spending the last two years as a senior performance specialist at P3 where he was responsible for the administration, coaching and supervision of athletes in the NBA, NFL and MLB, as well as athletes on the NCAA and high school level. Prior to P3, Dimas spent 2021-23 with the Georgia Tech men's basketball program as the associate director of sports performance. He was also with P3 from 2018-21, where he collaborated with the USA Basketball Junior National Team, serving as strength and conditioning coach at USAJNT training camps. Dimas also served as a strength and conditioning intern for Ohio State's men's and women's basketball teams for the 2017-18 season.

Dimas earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science at Grand Canyon in 2015, and a master's degree in public health from Grand Canyon in 2017. He is certified as a strength and conditioning specialist, a performance enhancement specialist, a USAW Level 1 sports performance coach, and in CPR and first aid.

Ngo enters her first year as assistant athletic trainer with the Skyhawks. Before joining College Park, she spent a year at the University of San Francisco, working with the women's basketball and cross country programs, while assisting with beach volleyball. She also worked two years as a seasonal athletic training intern with the San Francisco 49ers, including during their run to Super Bowl LVIII. Ngo earned her bachelor's degree in human physiology and general social science with a concentration in business, economics, and society from the University of Oregon, and holds a master's in athletic training from Pacific University.

Front Office:

Hobson enters his first season with the College Park Skyhawks as a basketball operations assistant. Hobson arrives in College Park by way of the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he most recently served as a graduate assistant with the men's basketball team. A graduate of UAB in 2023, Hobson spent two seasons as the head student manager, and a student assistant in the UAB Athletics Department. This past summer, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native served as an NBA pre-draft intern with Octagon Sports Agency and Wasserman Sports Agency to help run and participate in pre-draft workouts.

Richards begins his first year with the College Park Skyhawks as a basketball operations seasonal assistant. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Richards spent three seasons as the head student manager of the men's basketball program and spent the 2024-25 season as a graduate assistant. A native of Roswell, Ga., Richards is a graduate of Lassiter High School, where he played four years of basketball and was a starter during his senior season. Richards joined the UGA Basketball staff as a sophomore and helped the Bulldogs reach the Final Four of the Manager Games in New Orleans that season before falling in overtime to Michigan State. He then served as the head student manager during Mike White's first two seasons in Athens.







NBA G League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.