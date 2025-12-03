College Park Sweeps Two-Game Homestand against Westchester After a 116-111 Win on 'Education Day Presented by CareSource'

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-5) completed a two-game sweep of the Westchester Knicks (1-8) on the second day of a back-to-back, defeating the Knicks 116-111.

Center Malik Williams notched his third straight double-double, finishing with 29 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in 36 minutes (8-13 FGM, 3-5 3FGM, 6-6 FTM), marking the first game of his career with 29-or-more points and 15-or-more rebounds.

Over the last three games, the Louisville product is averaging 23.3 points and 12 rebounds (.522 FG%, .500 3FG%).

Javan Johnson followed suit, knocking down five triples for the 16 th time of his career on the way to 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan (16 points), MJ Walker (13 points), Erik Reynolds II (12 points), and Dwight Murray Jr. (12 points) all posted double digit scoring outings, marking the fourth game this season six-or-more Skyhawks have scored 10-or-more points.

In a similar first quarter to yesterday's matchup, Westchester jumped out to a double-digit lead behind 13 first quarter points from Dink Pate, before College Park slowly battled back to make it a 31-26 Knicks advantage at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter saw runs by both teams, as both the Knicks and Skyhawks had six point leads before Westchester ended the half with a slight 55-54 advantage, thanks to a career-high 31 points from Pate.

The Skyhawks opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter, thanks to a 20-7 run during the first half of the quarter behind eight points each from Javan Johnson and Dwight Murray Jr., leading to an 87-76 College Park lead at the end of the third frame.

College Park kept its distance from Westchester for the majority of the fourth quarter, before a 12-4 run from the Knicks cut the Skyhawks lead to one point with 56 seconds remaining in the game.

After an empty offensive possession, College Park held the line after a missed Nick Jourdain three-pointer with 27 seconds to go, with Caleb Houstan hitting both free throws to extend the lead to 114-111.

The Skyhawks defense held strong again, forcing another missed Westchester triple with 18 seconds on the clock, leading to a Malik Williams rebound and two free throws on the opposite end, finalizing at a 116-111 final.

College Park shot 7-11 from beyond the arc in the second half, with Javan Johnson and Malik Williams combining for six triples.

Dink Pate led all scorers with his first career triple-double, filling up the stat sheet with career highs of 37 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Skyhawks will make their last road trip of the Tip-Off portion of the season this weekend, taking on the Maine Celtics on Dec. 6 and 7 at 1 p.m., and the Long Island Nets on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. College Park then returns to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. against the Greensboro Swarm to conclude the Tip-Off Tournament.

