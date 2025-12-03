Birmingham Squadron Secure Lopsided Victory over Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, cruised to a, 118-85, STEM Fest win on Wednesday afternoon over the Memphis Hustle.

Despite missing four players due to injury and having all three two-way players assigned to New Orleans, Birmingham (3-5) got off to an excellent start, building a 10-point lead in just over six minutes of action. The Squadron continued to extend their advantage and led 34-17 at the end of the first quarter, largely due to Garrison Brooks' 13 points.

After a strong first period, the Squadron continued to assert their dominance. Johnny O'Neil's 14 points led the way in a huge second quarter, during which Birmingham built a 40-point lead and took a 74-36 advantage into halftime. The Squadron's 36 points allowed in the first half tied a franchise record for fewest points allowed in a half, and the team's 15 made threes were their most in a half since Nov. 17, 2024, against Oklahoma City.

The Squadron continued their balanced scoring effort, recording a double-digit scorer for the third-straight quarter, with Keion Brooks Jr.'s 10 points in the third. Birmingham pushed the lead to as many as 47 and carried a 99-57 advantage into the final period.

Memphis (3-7) cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Squadron went on to win, 118-85, in dominant fashion.

In his first Squadron start, Garrison Brooks led the way with a season-high 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Johnny O'Neil added a career-high 25 points, including seven made threes- one off the single-game franchise record.

Keion Brooks Jr. also posted a season-high 22 points to go along with six assists and three rebounds.

The Squadron will look to complete the season sweep over the Hustle on Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Birmingham's Friday Night Fiesta game will be available My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.

