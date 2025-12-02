Squadron Acquire Ethan Taylor Via Available Player Pool

December 2, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired Ethan Taylor via the available player pool.

Taylor, a 6-5 guard, was selected ninth overall in the 2025 G League Draft by the Santa Cruz Warriors. Before clearing waivers yesterday, the Air Force product appeared in eight games for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 steals in 18.7 minutes per game. The Houston native started a school-record 121 games for Air Force and ranks 10 th all-time in scoring with 1,324 points. He is the only player in program history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 300 assists.

The Birmingham Squadron face the Memphis Hustle tomorrow, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. for STEM Fest at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Wednesday's game can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







