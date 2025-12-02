Kennedy Chandler Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The NBA G League announced today that Delaware Blue Coats guard Kennedy Chandler has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 24-Nov. 30.

In three games played throughout the week against Westchester and College Park, Chandler produced an NBA G League best 12.3 assists per game with 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 steals on 54.3-percent shooting from the field. Chandler helped guide the Blue Coats to a 2-1 record on the week, including a franchise-record 28-point comeback win on Wednesday night against Westchester.

Chandler put up at least 19 points in all three contests throughout the week, including a career-high 34 points in Saturday's game against College Park. His 75 total points topped the league in scoring throughout the week.

Chandler also matched his career-high with 14 assists in the win against College Park on Nov. 28, tallying his fifth game with at least 10 assists this season. His 37 total assists ranked first throughout the week, 11 more than the next highest player.

Chandler is currently averaging 21.8 points with a league leading 10.1 assists per game for Delaware.

This is the first career Player of the Week honor for Chandler.







