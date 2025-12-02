College Park Nets Highest Scoring Game in Two Seasons, Defeating Westchester 135-103 on 'Education Day Presented by Caresource'

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (3-5) soared past the Westchester Knicks (1-7) on Tuesday morning, defeating the Westchester Knicks 135-103 in the College Park's highest scoring game since 3/11/23 at Delaware.

Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell netted a career-high 27 points, in addition to seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes (11-22 FGM, 4-7 3FGM). In three games on assignment with the Skyhawks, Newell is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 points and 3.3 assists (.581 FG%, .583 3FG%).

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan joined Newell with 25-or-more points behind a game-high six triples (6-12 3FGM), finishing with 25 points, six assists, three steals and one rebound in 32 minutes. Houstan has knocked down 17 three-pointers and is shooting at a .425% clip in four games played with the Skyhawks.

Center Malik Williams notched his second double-double in a row, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with 24 points, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Houstan, Newell and Williams combined for 76 of the Skyhawks' 135 points, and hit 14 (14-26 3FGM, .538 3FG%) of College Park's 19 three pointers.

After Westchester jumped out to an early 11-point lead, College Park battled back to cut the lead to within four, leading to a 32-26 Knicks advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Skyhawks continued to cut into the Westchester lead, pulling within two points, 59-57 at the half, thanks to three triples and 18 first half points from Newell.

College Park stormed off to a 17-0 run to open the third quarter of play, winning the frame by a total of 35-24 to head into the fourth.

The Knicks would make things interesting to start the fourth quarter, pulling to within six points, before a flurry of threes from Houstan and Williams, who each knocked down three consecutive triples in separate scoring runs, pushed the lead back to double digits, ending at 135-103.

College Park outscored the Knicks 78-44 in the second half, marking the most points scored in any half since 1/22/23 at Fort Wayne (81 points).

Westchester was led by a team-high 23 points from New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet, while Dink Pate finished with a near triple-double at 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Skyhawks take on Westchester for a rematch tomorrow at 11 a.m. for part two of 'Education Day presented by CareSource', before embarking on a three-game road trip with the Maine Celtics and Long Island Nets.

