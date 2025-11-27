College Park Drops Wednesday Night Contest against the Long Island Nets 125-101

Published on November 26, 2025

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-4) fell to the Long Island Nets (3-4) on Wednesday night, 125-101, after a 10-day hiatus from their last contest.

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Asa Newell led the Skyhawks with a team high 19-point outing in his College Park debut, collecting four assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes (7-10 FGM, 3-4 3FGM).

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan also shined in his first game as a Skyhawk, finishing right behind Newell with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

Malik Williams (14 points), Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin (13 points) and Deivon Smith (12) joined Newell and Houstan with double-digit scoring efforts.

Thanks to seven different Skyhawk scorers and a 13-18 start from the field, College Park took off to a 32-27 lead at the end of the first frame.

Long Island responded with a 15-2 run in the middle of the second quarter, taking a 63-51 lead to end the first half behind 12 second quarter points from Nate Williams.

College Park crept within single digits after a 9-0 run halfway through the third quarter, but Long Island kept a consistent distance from the Skyhawks pushing the lead to 95-74 heading into the final frame, where the Nets would eventually pull out a 125-101 victory.

Long Island was led by a game-high 24 points off the bench from Malachai Smith, along with Trevon Scott (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Brooklyn Nets assignment player Danny Wolf (15 points, 10 rebounds), who each recorded double-doubles.

Tonight's contest marked the first of three games in a four-day stretch for the Skyhawks, as College Park will face the Delaware Blue Coats for a back-to-back on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m., and Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.







