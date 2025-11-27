Sioux Falls Topples Windy City 129-122

Hoffman Estates, IL - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Windy City Bulls 129-122 on Wednesday evening at NOW Arena, earning their third straight road victory.

Cam Carter led Sioux Falls (6-3) with a career-high 27 points on 8-12 FGA (2-4 3PA), along with two rebounds and four assists. HEAT two-way center Vlad Goldin added a career-high 23 points on 10-17 FGA (3-3 3PA), 14 rebounds (career high), four assists, two blocks, and a game-high plus-30 plus-minus.

The Skyforce improved to 5-1 this season when scoring 34-plus points in the opening quarter, posting 34 on 60.9 percent shooting (14-23 FGA). Goldin, Carter, and HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis combined for 22 points on 8-11 FGA to take a three-point lead into the second frame.

Windy City (4-2) led 58-48 with 4:36 left in the second quarter, but Sioux Falls responded with an 18-6 run to close the half, taking a 66-64 lead into intermission.

The Skyforce held their opponent under 35 percent shooting from the field in the third quarter for the second straight game, limiting the Bulls to just 34.6 percent (9-26 FGA) and 20 percent from three (2-10 3PA). Sioux Falls led by as many as 15 and entered the fourth up 99-90.

Chicago assignee Noa Essengue and two-way forward Lachlan Olbrich combined for 26 of Windy City's 32 fourth-quarter points, but Sioux Falls held off multiple late pushes to secure the win.

Jakucionis finished with an NBA G League career-high 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. It marked his third straight game with 15-plus points, four rebounds, and five assists. Gabe Madsen added 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Bez Mbeng tallied 12 points on 6-8 FGA and a career-best 11 assists, along with five steals (career high). Steve Settle III rounded out top performers with 16 points.

Essengue led the Bulls with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Olbrich added 26 points. The Skyforce held Mac McClung in check, limiting him to nine points on 4-13 FGA.

Sioux Falls now returns home for four straight games, beginning with a back-to-back against the Grand Rapids Gold (6-2). Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM CST on Saturday. Windy City hosts Cleveland (4-4) on Friday.







