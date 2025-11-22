Sioux Falls Commands 135-121 Victory Over Wisconsin

Oshkosh, WI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce returned to the win column on Friday evening with a 135-121 rout of the Wisconsin Herd, highlighted by a 31-point performance from Ethan Thompson.

Thompson powered Sioux Falls (4-3) with 31 points on 6-14 shooting and 9-17 from the free-throw line, along with seven rebounds and seven assists. It marked his sixth game with 20 or more points in seven appearances this season, and his third game with 30 or more.

The Skyforce erupted for 36 first-quarter points on 68.4 percent shooting (13-19 FTA) and 66.7 percent from three (4-6 3PA). It was the fifth time in seven games that Sioux Falls has scored 36 or more points in a quarter while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Both teams traded baskets in the second quarter, with Johnny Davis scoring 10 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting for Wisconsin (1-5), but the Herd still trailed 68-55 at halftime.

Trevor Keels scored nine of his 25 points in the third quarter, and the Skyforce dominated the paint, second-chance opportunities, and fast-break scoring, outscoring the Herd 36-16 in those categories to take a 104-86 lead into the final frame.

Bucks two-way Alex Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the Herd trailed by as many as 22 points down the stretch. Sioux Falls also committed a season-low three turnovers in the second half.

HEAT two-way Vlad Goldin posted 23 points on 10-13 shooting (2-2 from three) and grabbed nine rebounds in his Skyforce debut. Miami assignee Kasparas Jakucionis added 15 points on 6-14 shooting, four rebounds, eight assists, and a plus-15 plus-minus. Dain Dainja added 14 points on 5-8 shooting and three rebounds off the bench.

Craig Randall II led Wisconsin with 21 points and eight assists, while Milwaukee two-way Pete Nance produced 18 points and seven assists.

The teams meet again tomorrow to conclude the season series. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST from Oshkosh Arena.







