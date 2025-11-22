Windy City Splits Series in Iowa, Falls in Second Game

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell in their first loss of the season 128-156 to the Iowa Wolves on Friday night. Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue, on assignment with Windy City, led the team's scoring effort with 22 points, shooting 54% from the field, and grabbing six rebounds.

Facing the Wolves on the second night of a back-to-back, the match opened with a relatively close-kept first half. 13 points by Essengue in the second frame helped close the gap for the Bulls who trailed by four at the half. The momentum shifted firmly into Iowa's favor in the third quarter when Wolves guard Tristen Newton erupted for 21 points. Newton's performance, paired with second-half shooting struggles for the Bulls, ultimately led the Wolves to victory.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich and Windy City forward Kevin Knox II chipped in 17 points apiece with Olbrich also tallying eight rebounds. From the bench, Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye recorded the team's only double-double with a season-high 16 points and 11 boards.

Three Wolves ended with 25+ points, with guard Tristen Newton leading the pack putting up a game-high 38 points and a near double-double nine assists. Not far behind, Iowa guard Zyon Pullin logged 37 points, and forward Alize Johnson recorded 28 points and seven rebounds. Minnesota Timberwolves two-way forward Enrique Freeman notched a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 4-1 while the Wolves rise to 5-2. Windy City travels back to Hoffman Estates for its next matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Tip-off is slated for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN and NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.