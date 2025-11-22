Vipers Sweep Series against Memphis

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 110-107 victory against the Memphis Hustle (3-5) on Friday night at Landers Center.

Memphis jumped to an 8-7 lead, but the Vipers were ready to strike back. Halfway into the first quarter, RGV began a 14-0 run which culminated at the 4:53 mark with a score of 21-8. After the Hustle halted the Vipers, the Hustle went on several small runs that allowed the team to inch in on the Vipers and cut its deficit down to 33-29 at the end of the first. However, the Vipers went on to extend its lead by 22 points, going into the half, with a score of 63-41.

In the third quarter things quickly changed as Memphis jumped out to score 32 points, while only allowing the Vipers to score 10 points, which tied the competition at 73-73. The visiting team then hit a three-pointer to regain a 76-73 advantage, but Memphis responded with a three-pointer of its own to tie the game once again at 76-76 with 2:56 in the quarter. RGV jumped out back on top of the leaderboard, but a late basket from the Hustle gave back the lead of 84-83 to the home team.

A seesaw battle began in the fourth as the quarter consisted of eight ties and 12 lead changes. No team led by more than two points until less than thirty seconds remained in the game and the Vipers picked up a three-point lead which they maintained until the end of the game to secure a 110-107 win.

Daishen Nix led all scorers with 34 points and shot 100 percent from the free-throw line. Houston Rockets two-way Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points, shot 100 percent from the free-throw line and 80 percent from the three-point line.

Tyler Burton fell short of a double-double after finishing the night with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hustle. Evan Gilyard scored 24 points followed by DeJon Jarreau with 20 points.

