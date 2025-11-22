Charge Defeated by Gold
Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (3-4) dropped the first of a two-game set with the Grand Rapids Gold (6-1), 132-118, in front of 3,043 at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday night.
Luke Travers led Cleveland with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting with four rebounds and five steals. Killian Hayes scored 19 points and dished seven assists with two steals. Chris Livingston had 18 points and eight boards to contribute to the Charge's 58 bench points in the game. Tristan Enaruna (16 points, seven rebounds) and Norchad Omier (14 points, nine rebounds) rounded out the Charge double-digit scorers.
The Gold were paced by seven players with 10+ points scoring, with Tamar Bates scoring a game-high 31 on 13-of-18 shooting. Curtis Jones added 28 points, seven boards and six assists for Grand Rapids, who hit 62% from the field in scoring 73 points in the second half in tonight's game.
The two teams will meet again at Public Hall tomorrow, November 22 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
