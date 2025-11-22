Noblesville Boom Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic in Peru During Native American Heritage Month

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







PERU, IND. - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, hosted a free youth basketball clinic today in Peru, bringing together local youth ages 4-15 for a community event recognizing Native American Heritage Month and highlighting opportunities for Native youth.

The clinic was led by Associate Head Coach Justin Wetzel and delivered in collaboration with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, The National Basketball Academy, and other local Indigenous organizations.

"Basketball has always been more than a game - it's a bridge that connects communities and creates opportunities for people everywhere," Wetzel said. "I'm honored to share my passion with the youth and help inspire the next generation of Native American leaders on and off the court."

Wetzel, an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Indian Tribe, brings deep cultural perspective to his coaching and community outreach. Born and raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwest Montana, he is the founder of the Native American and Indigenous Basketball Coaches Association, championing opportunities for Native communities through sport.

The event, hosted at the Miami County YMCA, incorporated skill-building drills, mentorship and cultural connection, reflecting the shared commitment of the Boom and its partners to support Indigenous youth.

"The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana is honored to partner with the Noblesville Boom in hosting a youth basketball clinic in recognition of Native American Heritage Month," said Erin Dunnagan Oliver, Tribal Council Member, Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. "This collaboration represents an important opportunity to bring together our tribal citizens and the broader community in a spirit of unity, learning, and mutual respect."

Clinic participants received a free Noblesville Boom T-shirt as part of the day's activities.







