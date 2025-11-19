Kyle Guy Named to 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - USA Basketball announced Tuesday that Noblesville Boom guard Kyle Guy was named to the 12-man roster for the November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

Through six games, Guy is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38 minutes, while shooting 42.0 percent from the field for the Boom.

Along with Guy, the roster includes MarJon Beauchamp, Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, Nate Hinton, Brandon Knight, Jaden Shackelford, Javonte Smart, Jeremiah Tilmon and Ryan Woolridge.

The USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team will hold training camp Nov. 21-26 in Miami before tipping off in Managua on Nov. 28 at 8:10 p.m. ET and in College Park, MD on Dec. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET.







