Kyle Guy Named to 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team
Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom News Release
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - USA Basketball announced Tuesday that Noblesville Boom guard Kyle Guy was named to the 12-man roster for the November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.
Through six games, Guy is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38 minutes, while shooting 42.0 percent from the field for the Boom.
Along with Guy, the roster includes MarJon Beauchamp, Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, Nate Hinton, Brandon Knight, Jaden Shackelford, Javonte Smart, Jeremiah Tilmon and Ryan Woolridge.
The USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team will hold training camp Nov. 21-26 in Miami before tipping off in Managua on Nov. 28 at 8:10 p.m. ET and in College Park, MD on Dec. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2025
- Kyle Guy Named to 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Noblesville Boom
- Ryan Woolridge Named to USA Basketball November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Windy City Bulls
- Jeremiah Tilmon Named to November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Garrison Brooks Named to USA Basketball November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Birmingham Squadron
- Two Osceola Magic Players to Participate in November FIBA World Cup Qualifiers - Osceola Magic
- Austin Spurs Acquire Trey McGowens - Austin Spurs
- South Bay Forward Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Phoenix Suns Sign Jamaree Bouyea to Two-Way Contract - Austin Spurs
- Grand Rapids Gold & GVSU Partner for Seventh Annual "Rally with the Rapids" to Benefit Special Olympics Michigan - Grand Rapids Gold
- Wisconsin Herd and Adashun Jones Team up for Third Season to Protect this House - Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at Home with 133-120 Win over Noblesville Boom - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Noblesville Boom Stories
- Kyle Guy Named to 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team
- Boom Eye Fresh Start at Home After Battling Wolves in Second Matchup
- Boom rally Late But Iowa Wolves Hold on in Des Moines, 137-133
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123
- Noblesville Boom Come up Short against Sioux Falls Skyforce Despite Strong Start