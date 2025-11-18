Two Osceola Magic Players to Participate in November FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Magic guard Javonte Smart and forward Alex Morales were selected to participate in the November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifiers. Smart will join USA Basketball and Morales will join the Puerto Rican National Team. Both players will miss the Magic's games against Rio Grande Valley on November 29 and December 1.
In his second season with the Magic, Smart (6'4", 205, 06/03/1999) is averaging 17.8 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.2 apg. and 1.6 stlpg. in 25.2 minpg. With 10 FIBA Senior Team appearances, Smart is the most experienced guard on the USA Basketball roster and most recently helped the team win a bronze medal in the 2025 AmeriCup in August.
Morales (6'6", 180, 11/21/1997) is averaging 13.0 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 5.6 apg. and 2.2 stlpg. in 30.9 minpg. for the Magic this season. He also competed in three games for Puerto Rico during the February 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers.
USA Basketball will hold training camp from Nov. 21-26 in Miami before a home-and-home series against Nicaragua on November 28 and December 1.
Puerto Rico also plays a home-and-home series against Jamaica on November 28 and December 1.
There will be six World Cup Qualifying windows from November 2025 to March 2027 before the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup.
