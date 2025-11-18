Phoenix Suns Sign Jamaree Bouyea to Two-Way Contract

Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Phoenix Suns announced today that they have signed Austin Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea to a Two-Way contract.

Bouyea, 6-2/175, appeared in four games this season with Austin, averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.1 minutes. Bouyea recorded a season-high 28 points against the Birmingham Squadron on Nov 9.

The Seaside, California, native joined the Silver and Black in 2024 and has averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.7 minutes across 44 games.

This is the first NBA call-up of the season for the Spurs and 54th in franchise history.







