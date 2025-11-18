Phoenix Suns Sign Jamaree Bouyea to Two-Way Contract
Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Phoenix Suns announced today that they have signed Austin Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea to a Two-Way contract.
Bouyea, 6-2/175, appeared in four games this season with Austin, averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.1 minutes. Bouyea recorded a season-high 28 points against the Birmingham Squadron on Nov 9.
The Seaside, California, native joined the Silver and Black in 2024 and has averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.7 minutes across 44 games.
This is the first NBA call-up of the season for the Spurs and 54th in franchise history.
NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2025
- Jeremiah Tilmon Named to November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Garrison Brooks Named to USA Basketball November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Birmingham Squadron
- Two Osceola Magic Players to Participate in November FIBA World Cup Qualifiers - Osceola Magic
- Austin Spurs Acquire Trey McGowens - Austin Spurs
- South Bay Forward Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Phoenix Suns Sign Jamaree Bouyea to Two-Way Contract - Austin Spurs
- Grand Rapids Gold & GVSU Partner for Seventh Annual "Rally with the Rapids" to Benefit Special Olympics Michigan - Grand Rapids Gold
- Wisconsin Herd and Adashun Jones Team up for Third Season to Protect this House - Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at Home with 133-120 Win over Noblesville Boom - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.