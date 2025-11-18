Grand Rapids Gold & GVSU Partner for Seventh Annual "Rally with the Rapids" to Benefit Special Olympics Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, are partnering with Grand Valley State University to present the seventh annual Rally with the Rapids on Monday, November 24, 2025.

This student-led event brings together Special Olympics athletes, GVSU students, Gold players and staff, faculty, and community members for an inspiring night celebrating inclusion and the power of sport. Gold players will serve as coaches, mentors, and referees during the Special Olympics game and participate in activities throughout the evening.

For the athletes, the event offers a meaningful opportunity to compete, demonstrate sportsmanship, and connect with an enthusiastic crowd. GVSU Sport Management students oversee all event planning, gaining hands-on experience while supporting a great cause. Last year, Rally with the Rapids raised over $8,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.

"Rally with the Rapids is a night that I will remember for the rest of my life," said one student participant. "We were able to apply what we learned in class, raise awareness, and support an incredible cause. You couldn't ask for more from a college project."

Now a staple of the GVSU calendar, the event continues to unite the community in support of teamwork, service, and Special Olympics athletes.







