Charge Edge Past Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Cleveland Charge (3-3) saw their third-straight game with a buzzer-beating finish, narrowly beating the Sioux Falls Skyforce (3-3), 139-137, at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday night. Killian Hayes hit a floater with 0.7 seconds left to give the Charge their third win in the last four games.

Three Cleveland players finished with 20+ points scoring: Tristan Enaruna netted a team-high 29 with 11 rebounds and four steals. Luke Travers had 26 points, seven boards, six assists and six steals. Chris Livingston added 22 points and seven rebounds. Hayes finished with 17 points, seven assists and three steals in his season debut. Norchad Omier (18 points, two blocks) and Darius Brown (12 points, 10 assists, four steals) rounded out the Charge double-digit scorers.

The Skyforce's Ethan Thompson poured in 44 points on 14-of-24 shooting and 6-of-12 three-pointers with 10 assists and six rebounds. Trevor Keels (12 points, 10 assists) and Dain Dainja (13 points, 10 rebounds) both provided double-doubles for Sioux Falls in defeat. Each team dished out 36 assists in the game.

The Charge are back home for a weekend back-to-back with the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) beginning Friday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

