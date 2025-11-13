Charge Opens the Doors to Public Hall for Home Opening Weekend

Published on November 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge, NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, return to Public Hall when the Wisconsin Herd visit for the Home Opener presented by Rocket on Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. and the 15th Season Celebration on Saturday, November 15, with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Fans will be treated to plenty of new additions in the 2025-26 season including unmatched views of the newly branded court, new, wine-colored uniforms and 15 giveaways in celebration of 15 years of Charge basketball. Tickets for both games are available HERE

The first 2,000 fans at the Home Opener on Friday will receive a schedule mini hoop courtesy of Rocket. Friday night will also have an opportunity for fans to bid on signed mini basketballs from the current Charge roster through DASH with proceeds benefiting the Cavaliers Community Foundation. Fans can win big and support Brooklyn Middle School & High School Athletic Boosters at 50/50 Raffle presented by Anderson Coach and Travel. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person through the end of halftime. Fans can shop the Charge Item of the Game at the Home Opener, adding to their collection a Charge Hoodie for just $40 when purchased during the game at Public Hall.

Saturday invites fans to reminisce with the 15th Season Celebration, marking 15 years of Charge basketball. The first 2,000 fans will receive a trading card pack giveaway courtesy of Bomber Breaks. Fans will be able to watch iconic plays and moments from the years throughout the game and test their knowledge with Charge trivia. The Charge has been instrumental in the development of key Cavaliers and National Basketball Association players since its inception in 2011. Notably, current Cavs guard Sam Merrill and center-forward Dean Wade collected minutes wearing Charge jerseys, leading to their success on the national stage. Saturday's Item of the Game will be a $30 Charge Knit Hat for fans at Public Hall and online at ChargeTeamShop.com.

Attendees can charge on over to the retail stand in Public Hall throughout the year to gear up for the new season! Fans can shop exciting items with the elegant new logo and styles appealing to every customer both in person and online.

Charge Nation Memberships are on sale now and include discounted ticket prices, the best seat locations, exclusive team gear, invites to private events with the team and many more benefits! Premium options including all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer and soda are also available.

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







