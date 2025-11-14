Gold Overtake Wolves 121-113 at Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (3-0) continued their undefeated start to the season Thursday with a 121-113 win over the Iowa Wolves at Van Andel Arena. The Gold fought through a back-and-forth contest throughout the first half, ending the half up by one thanks to 19 first-half points on five threes from NBA two-way player Curtis Jones. This tight margin stretched into much of the second half, but it was the Gold's three-point shooting that ultimately gave them the edge, shooting an efficient 39% to Iowa's 27.5%. A few big shots from NBA two-way Tamar Bates down the stretch allowed the Gold to pull away and seal their third straight win.

Tamar Bates led the scoring effort for the Gold with 33 points, adding 8 rebounds. Curtis Jones followed close behind with 27 points and 9 assists of his own, along with 4 rebounds. Moses Brown added a double-double to the effort, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

19-year-old rookie big man Rocco Zikarsky was a bright spot for the Wolves despite the loss, posting a 24-point, 7-rebound performance in just 25 minutes. UConn grad and two-time national champion Tristen Newton contributed a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double. Jules Bernard and Alize Johnson added 23 and 21 points of their own, respectively, as the Wolves relied heavily on their starters.

The Grand Rapids Gold will look to extend their win streak against the Cruise in Van Andel Arena at 7pm on Saturday night. You can catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.







