South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Kobe Bufkin

Published on November 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired guard Kobe Bufkin via trade with the Motor City Cruise in exchange for a 2027 first round draft pick. In a related move, South Bay has waived guard Jace Carter.

Bufkin (6'5", 195) was selected 15th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in 10 games last season with Atlanta, averaging 5.3 points in 12.4 minutes. Overall, the 22-year-old has appeared in 27 career NBA games, holding averages of 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 11.9 minutes.

During the 2023-24 NBA G League season, Bufkin appeared in 14 regular season games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks, averaging 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 32.0 minutes. He scored in double figures in 13 of those contests, including nine 20-point performances, four 30-point outings and one 40-point game.

The Michigan native appeared in 61 games (33 starts) across two collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan (2021-23), averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.3 minutes.

Bufkin will wear No. 6 for South Bay.







