South Bay Lakers Finalize 2025-26 Opening-Night Roster

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have finalized their 2025-26 opening-night roster. Led by second-year head coach Zach Guthrie, South Bay opens the season at home tonight versus the Valley Suns at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo. [Click here for tickets.]

The roster features Los Angeles Lakers two-way players Christian Koloko, Chris Mañon and Nick Smith Jr. Jarron Cumberland, RJ Davis, Tevian Jones, Arthur Kaluma, Augustas Marčiulionis and Anton Watson highlight the group, along with recent acquisition Drew Timme. Kylor Kelley returns to South Bay for his second season with the team. The roster is rounded out by rookies Jace Carter and Luke Goode.

The full opening night roster (including two-way players) can be found below.

NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA / COUNTRY YRS STATUS

Jace Carter G 6-6 225 01/14/03 Texas A&M / USA R Player Pool

Jarron Cumberland G 6-5 205 09/22/97 Cincinnati / USA 4 Trade

RJ Davis G 6-0 182 10/21/01 North Carolina / USA R Affiliate

Luke Goode F 6-7 210 08/24/02 Indiana / USA R Tryout

Tevian Jones G 6-6 220 06/29/00 Southern Utah / USA 2 Trade

Arthur Kaluma F 6-7 225 03/01/02 Texas / USA R Affiliate

Kylor Kelley C 7-0 215 08/26/97 Oregon State / USA 4 Returning

Christian Koloko C 7-0 223 06/20/00 Arizona / USA 2 Two-Way

Chris Mañon G 6-4 212 12/09/01 Vanderbilt / USA R Two-Way

Augustas Marčiulionis G 6-4 203 03/21/02 St. Mary's (CA) / Lithuania R Affiliate

Nick Smith Jr. G 6-2 185 04/18/04 Arkansas / USA 2 Two-Way

Drew Timme F/C 6-10 235 09/09/00 Gonzaga / USA 2 Trade

Anton Watson F 6-8 225 10/06/00 Gonzaga / USA 1 Affiliate







