South Bay Lakers Finalize 2025-26 Opening-Night Roster
Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have finalized their 2025-26 opening-night roster. Led by second-year head coach Zach Guthrie, South Bay opens the season at home tonight versus the Valley Suns at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo. [Click here for tickets.]
The roster features Los Angeles Lakers two-way players Christian Koloko, Chris Mañon and Nick Smith Jr. Jarron Cumberland, RJ Davis, Tevian Jones, Arthur Kaluma, Augustas Marčiulionis and Anton Watson highlight the group, along with recent acquisition Drew Timme. Kylor Kelley returns to South Bay for his second season with the team. The roster is rounded out by rookies Jace Carter and Luke Goode.
The full opening night roster (including two-way players) can be found below.
NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA / COUNTRY YRS STATUS
Jace Carter G 6-6 225 01/14/03 Texas A&M / USA R Player Pool
Jarron Cumberland G 6-5 205 09/22/97 Cincinnati / USA 4 Trade
RJ Davis G 6-0 182 10/21/01 North Carolina / USA R Affiliate
Luke Goode F 6-7 210 08/24/02 Indiana / USA R Tryout
Tevian Jones G 6-6 220 06/29/00 Southern Utah / USA 2 Trade
Arthur Kaluma F 6-7 225 03/01/02 Texas / USA R Affiliate
Kylor Kelley C 7-0 215 08/26/97 Oregon State / USA 4 Returning
Christian Koloko C 7-0 223 06/20/00 Arizona / USA 2 Two-Way
Chris Mañon G 6-4 212 12/09/01 Vanderbilt / USA R Two-Way
Augustas Marčiulionis G 6-4 203 03/21/02 St. Mary's (CA) / Lithuania R Affiliate
Nick Smith Jr. G 6-2 185 04/18/04 Arkansas / USA 2 Two-Way
Drew Timme F/C 6-10 235 09/09/00 Gonzaga / USA 2 Trade
Anton Watson F 6-8 225 10/06/00 Gonzaga / USA 1 Affiliate
