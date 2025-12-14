South Bay Lakers Fall at Home to Rip City Remix

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Rip City Remix 122-116 Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, dropping to 6-7 overall and 5-1 at home.

Six South Bay players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme led South Bay with 27 points (11-18 FG) to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Two-way guard Chris Mañon recorded his third double-double of the season with 20 points (7-9 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Guard Kobe Bufkin added 18 points, five assists, two steals and one block. Center Kylor Kelley recorded 14 points (7-8 FG), six rebounds and five blocks, the most by any South Bay player this season. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment with South Bay, recorded 11 points and six assists. Forward Anton Watson added 10 points (4-6 FG) as a reserve.

South Bay scored 76 points in first half, the most in any half this season, and built a 14-point lead in the second quarter while shooting 63% from the field. In the third quarter, Rip City went on a 14-2 run after trailing by 11 points to take the lead 90-87, helping seal the win for the Remix.

Six Rip City players scored in double figures, including four of five starters. Forward Jayson Kent led the Remix with 27 points (5-9 3FG, 5-5 FT) as a reserve. Forward Dillon Jones added 24 points (7-15 FG) to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block. Guard Sean Pedulla dropped 16 points and forward Andrew Carr added 16 points as a reserve. Center Alex Reese added 15 points while guard Blake Hinson finished the night with 11 points.

South Bay returns to action at UCLA Health Training Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. PT, hosting the San Diego Clippers.







