South Bay Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin Earns NBA Call-Up with Memphis Grizzlies
Published on November 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin has signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. The call-up marks the first of the 2025-26 campaign for South Bay and the 57th overall in franchise history.
Bufkin was recently acquired by South Bay on Nov. 13. He appeared in two Tip-Off Tournament games for the team this season, averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes. The 22-year-old scored in double figures in both contests, including a season-high 28 points at Salt Lake City Nov. 18.
The Michigan native was selected 15th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Bufkin has appeared in 27 career NBA games, holding averages of 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 11.9 minutes.
