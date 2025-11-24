Patrick Baldwin Jr. Erupts for a Career-High 35 Points as the San Diego Clippers Blow Past the Rip City Remix

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (3-2) defeated the Rip City Remix (3-2), 129-118.

The San Diego Clippers exploded out of the gate in the first quarter, posting their highest-scoring quarter of the season to seize a commanding 42-24 lead over the Rip City Remix. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced the Clippers with 12 first-quarter points as eight different players found the scoring column in the opening half. The Clippers offense dominated as they shot 69% from the field while controlling the paint with 26 points and pushing the tempo for 16 fast break points. After building their advantage to as many as 21 points, San Diego took a 72-58 lead into halftime. Baldwin Jr. led all scorers with 21 first-half points, while Taylor Funk provided a spark off the bench, draining all four of his three-point attempts for 12 points. The hot shooting continued in the third quarter as the Clippers maintained their blistering 63% field goal percentage and knocked down 50% from beyond the arc. Baldwin Jr. added another 10 points in the third quarter as San Diego extended their lead to 107-86 heading into the fourth. The Remix mounted a late rally, cutting the deficit to 11 points, but the Clippers held strong down the stretch to secure a 129-118 victory.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. delivered a career-best performance, leading the San Diego Clippers with 35 points on an efficient 72% shooting from the field. Taylor Funk provided 22 points off the bench, connecting on six three-pointers while shooting 61% from the floor. The Clippers' backcourt was equally impressive, with both guards recording double-doubles. TyTy Washington Jr. orchestrated the offense, dishing out 13 assists to go along with 14 points, while Jason Preston stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points and a career-high-tying 15 rebounds. Derek Ogbeide flirted with a double-double of his own, contributing 12 points and eight rebounds. Off the bench, Zach Freemantle provided a spark with a season-high 12 points. The Clippers shot 54% from the field as a team while dominating in the paint with 70 points and running the Remix off the floor with 44 fast break points.

For Rip City, Blake Hinson led the team in scoring with 33 points. Backing up Blake Hinson, Dillon Jones crammed the stat sheet with a near triple double scoring 20 points with eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their homestand against their rival the South Bay Lakers Saturday, November 29th. Tip-off is at 7:00pm PT and can be viewed on Roku.







