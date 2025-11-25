Vipers Fall to Spurs in Back-To-Back Games

CEDAR PARK, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 100-118 to the Austin Spurs (7-1) on Tuesday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The first few minutes of the game went back-and-forth between the Vipers and Spurs. At 2:39 on the clock the Vipers led 25-19, but when the clock hit 1:11 the Spurs took back control of the game with a score of 26-25. However, with less than 30 seconds to go in the first, the game went back to being tied 28-28. The quarter ended 30-28 in favor of Austin, but the Spurs opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run to pick up a 36-28 advantage. The first half then came to an end with the home team leading by 14 points with a score of 71-57.

Austin came out full force in the second half and dominated until the last second of the game which earned the team a 118-110 victory.

Daishen Nix dished out 26 points. Efe Abogidi scored 23 points. Houston Rockets two-way, Kevon Harris, posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayden Nunn led all scorers with 27 points. Stanley Umude contributed 25 points. Micah Potter finished the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

