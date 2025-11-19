Vipers Hustle Past Memphis

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, walked away with a 130-125 victory over the Memphis Hustle (3-4) on Wednesday afternoon at Landers Center.

RGV wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as the team picked up a 20-9 advantage over the home team. Memphis responded with an 11-7 run of its own to cut the Vipers lead to 27-20 at the end of the first.

Things in Memphis heated up quickly in the second quarter as the Hustle hit a 13-5 run to secure its first lead of the game with a score of 33-32. RGV then regained control, but Memphis hustled to tie it at 58-58 with less than two minutes remaining in the quarter. The back-and-forth battle continued until the clock hit zero and RGV separated itself with a 66-62 advantage.

After halftime, RGV continued to dominate the court in the third and part of the fourth. With 8:10 left in the fourth the Vipers led by 24 points with a score of 116-92, but Memphis hustled once again and quickly chipped away at the Vipers lead. With less than thirty second to go in the game, the home team trailed by just one point (126-125), but the away team managed to escape with a 130-125 victory.

Teddy Allen led all scorers with 36 points and shot 67 percent from the three-point line. Houston Rockets two-way Kevon Harris put up 25 points. Daishen Nix posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists.

Charlie Brown Jr. paved the way for the Hustle with 23 points. Nate Hinton contributed 21 points followed by Evan Gilyard with 17 points.

Memphis and the Vipers will face off one more time on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can catch the action on www.NBAGLeague.com for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







