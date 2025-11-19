Swarm's Unbeaten Start Ends in Front of Sellout Crowd, Fall 124-119 to Raptors 905

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Swarm's unbeaten start to its Tip-Off Tournament campaign came to a close on Wednesday, as the team fell 124-119 to Raptors 905 at Novant Health Fieldhouse in front of a sellout crowd of 2,487, the 27th sellout in franchise history.

With the result, Greensboro moves to 4-1 on the season, while Raptors 905 improves to 5-0 and remains the lone undefeated team in the East.

Terrell Brown Jr. led the Swarm with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding three rebounds and three assists. Eric Dixon provided a strong lift off the bench with 22 points, including six made 3-point shots, in 26 minutes. Keyontae Johnson (21 points) and Jaylen Sims (19 points) also reached double figures in the contest.

For Raptors 905, Chucky Hepburn recorded a game-high 30 points, with A.J. Lawson adding 27 and Alijah Martin contributing 20.

Greensboro controlled much of the first half after a Sims three-pointer sparked an 11-4 run, highlighted by a Keyontae Johnson dunk over former teammate Olivier Sarr. The Swarm built a double-digit lead midway through the opening frame and led by as many as 14 before taking a 66-56 advantage into halftime.

Brown Jr. led the way with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half, while Johnson and Sims also etched double figures, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lawson and Martin both tallied 12 points by the halftime horn, with Lawson going 5-of-9 including a pair of threes. With both teams matching one another in made field goals (22) and 3-point shots made (five) in the first half, the Swarm made its lead at the line, cashing in on a 17-7 edge in the category, with the Raptors 905 doubling it in personal fouls, 18-9.

Raptors 905 opened the third quarter on a 14-4 run, but the Swarm maintained their advantage and entered the fourth leading, 92-87.

The visitors claimed the lead early in the final period and built it to 100-94 with an extended scoring push. Trailing 116-107 with three minutes remaining, Greensboro responded with a series of defensive stops and timely baskets, eventually tying the game behind a Brown Jr. and-one layup.

In the final minute, Lawson and Dixon exchanged triples. However, Hepburn connected on a 25-foot three to give Raptors 905 the lead for good. Dixon's potential game-tying attempt with 7.6 seconds left fell short, and Jonathan Mogbo secured the result at the free-throw line.

The Swarm conclude their back-to-back set against Raptors 905 tomorrow, Thursday, at 7 p.m. ET at Novant Health Fieldhouse.







