Squadron Acquire Guard James Reese V

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired James Reese V via the available player pool.

Reese V, a 6-4 guard, played his fifth season of college basketball at South Carolina in the 2021-22 season. A native of Eastover, S.C., he started all 29 games for the Gamecocks, averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Additionally, he led the team in minutes, logging 30.1 per contest.

Prior to his graduate year at South Carolina, Reese V played at North Texas from 2019-21, Odessa College from 2018-19, and Buffalo from 2017-18. At North Texas, he started all 59 games over the course of his two seasons.

The Birmingham Squadron travel to Mexico City to face the Capitanes in a two-game series on Sunday, Nov. 23, and Monday, Nov. 24. Both games can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

