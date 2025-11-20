Herd Shows Fight Despite Though Loss to Gold

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Grand Rapids Gold 114-95.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance led the Herd with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Craig Randall II added 14 points off the bench.

The top scorer for the Grand Rapids Gold was DaRon Holmes II with 27 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Kessler Edwards with 21 points.

Wisconsin opened the game with confidence as Victor Oladipo drilled a three-pointer, and Jeremiah Tilmon added a tip-in for a quick 5-0 lead. Grand Rapids responded with a 15-0 run to take control of the game. The Gold continued to pull away, increasing their lead by double digits. Wisconsin ended the quarter trailing 22-12.

The Herd found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter, shooting 59% from the field. Kira Lewis Jr. and Craig Randall II sparked a 7-0 run, cutting the deficit to five points. Pete Nance closed out the quarter with back-to-back baskets to help Wisconsin stay within striking distance, 56-42 at halftime. Nance paced the Herd with 10 points in the first half.

Wisconsin came out aggressively after the halftime break, with Kira Lewis Jr. and Pete Nance scoring early buckets and Victor Oladipo knocking down a deep three. Craig Randall II followed with a triple to keep the momentum alive. Grand Rapids pulled ahead 90-68 at the end of the third quarter.

The Herd closed the game on a high note, outscoring the Gold 27-24 in the final frame. Craig Randall II and Stephen Thompson Jr. connected from beyond the arc, while Pete Nance added key points at the line. Wisconsin hit a last-minute 8-3 surge, but it wasn't enough to overthrow the Gold as they took the 114-95 victory.

