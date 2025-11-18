Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr.

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, added Dennis Smith Jr.

Smith Jr., a 6-2, 205-pound guard, has appeared in 326 games (152 starts) over seven seasons in the NBA, while averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. Across seven seasons, Smith Jr. made career stops at the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and most recently, spent training camp with the Dallas Mavericks.

The North Carolina native was selected ninth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. At the end of his first NBA season, Smith Jr. was named to the 2018 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Smith Jr. spent one season at NC State, appearing in 32 games while averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. With the Wolfpack, he was awarded ACC Rookie of the Year and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and Second-Team All-ACC.







