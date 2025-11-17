Maine Celtics and TD Bank Team up for Renovation Project

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics announced today that the team is working alongside TD Bank on a renovation project with New Beginnings in Lewiston to support underserved youth.

A 45-year-old nonprofit, New Beginnings focuses on serving local homeless youth and Maine families in crisis. Maine Celtics team members and TD Bank volunteers will work together to build new beds and furniture for the shelter. New Beginnings serves children as young as 10 years old and provides essential food, shelter, and information for those in need. The organization includes the state's only residential emergency shelter licensed for 24-hour care for youth. New Beginnings also runs programming for young adults that provides housing, emergency food, and hygiene supplies.

For the first time in 20 years, the New Beginnings shelter will receive new furniture, including beds and mattresses, thanks to Maine Celtics team members and volunteers from TD Bank, who will assemble care packages and build the new furniture to help create a more comfortable and dignified space for the young people it serves.

"TD Bank is proud to team up with the Maine Celtics and New Beginnings to help make a difference for youth in our community," said Kate Burns, Retail Market President, New England West, TD Bank. "Every young person deserves the chance to feel supported, valued, and hopeful about what's ahead."

"Community support from partners like the Maine Celtics and TD Bank helps New Beginnings do more than meet basic needs," said Zackary Lavoie, Director of Development and Community Relations at New Beginnings. "It helps create a sense of belonging, opportunity, and dignity for the young people we serve. This partnership brings invaluable visibility and powerful momentum to our mission."

"It is important for our organization to continue to help our communities as much as we can," said Maine Celtics Team President Dajuan Eubanks. "We are thrilled to align with TD Bank and their CommUNITY Crew on these projects that both organizations agree are vital needs in these areas."

The Maine Celtics will return to action this Friday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 23 at the Portland Expo.







