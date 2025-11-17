Tyler Burton's Buzzer Beater Lifts Hustle over Blue

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (1-2) 122-118 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Tyler Burton.

Charlie Brown Jr. led the Hustle with 32 points and six rebounds while making five 3-pointers. Burton registered 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Nate Hinton added 20 points and three steals off the bench. Jahmai Mashack totaled 13 points, five rebounds and six steals.

Anthony Pritchard paced the Blue with 19 points and 10 assists. Brooks Barnhizer contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. Branden Carlson totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Chris Youngblood registered 13 points and eight rebounds.

Oklahoma City opened the game by scoring seven straight points to take an early lead. Memphis clawed back and led by as many as nine in the first half. Memphis led 114-111 with 2:30 remaining before the Blue scored eight unanswered to take a 119-114 lead with 1:14 remaining on a Malevy Leons 3-point play.

Memphis responded with five straight points from Hinton to tie the game. After Mashack forced an Oklahoma City turnover, Burton hit a 24-foot 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to win the game for the Hustle.

Memphis shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, making a season-high 19 3-pointers. The Hustle tallied 14 steals and scored 31 points off turnovers. Memphis blocked 10 shots. Oklahoma City outscored Memphis 58-40 in the paint.

The Hustle return to Landers Center to tip-off a four-game home stand on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. CT against the Austin Spurs.

