Hustle Lose in Overtime to Valley Suns

Published on December 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 109-107 in overtime by the Valley Suns (2-2) to wrap up the two-game set at Landers Center.

Jordan Minor paced the Hustle with 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Tyler Burton tallied 18 points and seven rebounds. Javon Small registered 17 points and six rebounds. Jahmai Mashack contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Charlie Brown Jr. scored 11 points. Nate Hinton hauled in 10 rebounds.

Damion Baugh led the Suns with 34 points, 10 assists and three steals. CJ Huntley, JaQuori McLaughlin and Jaden Shackelford scored 14 points each. Alex Schumacher added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 13 in the third quarter, Memphis used a 27-4 extended run to lead 95-85 in the fourth. Valley responded with a 16-6 run to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Huntley opened the overtime period with a layup, followed by a pair of free throws from Small. Shackelford responded with a contested layup as Valley retook the lead. The teams exchanged free throws and were tied at 107 when Baugh clinched the game for the Suns with a 16-foot fadeaway jumper to surpass the target score of 108.

The Hustle outscored Valley 60-40 in the paint and totaled 27 points off turnovers. Memphis outrebounded the Suns 57-34 and scored a season-high 34 second chance points. Valley totaled 21 fast break points.

Memphis tips-off a three-game road trip Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. CT against the Salt Lake City Stars at Maverick Center.

