Maine Celtics to Wear Special Olympics-Themed Uniforms

Published on December 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that Wednesday's game vs. College Park will complete their Special Olympics celebration, in conjunction with Special Olympics Maine. The themed game is presented by Central Maine Power.

The Celtics will wear Special Olympics-themed uniforms for the game. Featuring a colorful pattern representing the organization, Special Olympics Maine's logo is prominently placed as the nonprofit represented on the uniforms. Maine and CMP also held a Special Olympics night for the Dec. 6 game vs. College Park, integrating Special Olympians into the game presentation - athletes participated in pregame festivities on the court, including the singing of the National Anthem. Additionally, a basketball game featuring athletes preparing for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota took place at halftime. Additionally, Special Olympics Maine was the beneficiary of the game's 50/50 raffle.

"Events like this shine a bright light on our mission, lift up inclusion, and give our incredible athletes the stage they deserve," said Caroline Cole, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at Special Olympics Maine. "We're honored to be part of a themed jersey night and can't wait for you to see the design out on the court."

Beyond these themed nights, the Maine Celtics have a long history of supporting Special Olympics Maine and their athletes. At the start of this season, the Maine Celtics held a special basketball clinic for Special Olympics Maine participants.

"Special Olympics Maine has always been a collaboration that is close to our hearts," said Dajuan Eubanks, Maine Celtics Team President. "The athletes love coming to the Expo, and the feeling is mutual. We are happy to work with CMP to ensure that these Special Olympians are properly recognized."

"We're excited to continue our support of Special Olympics through this wonderful night with the Maine Celtics. Moments like these, when we're joining together to celebrate athletes who inspire us, are a powerful reminder of the strength of community," said Linda Ball, President and CEO of CMP. "Thank you to everyone who helps make these moments happen. It's what makes CMP proud to serve Maine."

