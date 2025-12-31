Herd Lose to Charge 115-107

OSHKOSH, Wis. (Dec. 30, 2025) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Cleveland Charge 115-107.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with a career-high 32 points while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 21 points off the bench.

The top scorers for the Cleveland Charge were Killian Hayes with 34 points and Darius Brown with 22 points.

The game tipped off with Cleveland drilling a three, but Cormac Ryan answered with a pull-up jumper for Wisconsin. Pete Nance tied it 5-5 with a deep three, and Ryan stayed hot, hitting another triple. The Charge caught fire early, splashing back-to-back threes to push ahead 11-8. The Herd responded with a layup from Ryan and a floater from Thompson to keep it close. After a Nance dunk and a Ryan fadeaway, the Herd tied the game 26-26. Dennis Smith Jr. closed the first quarter with a clutch three, giving Wisconsin a 31-28 lead.

The Herd opened the second quarter with a jumper from Cameron Martin for a 33-31 lead. Wisconsin briefly stretched the margin to 35-31 on a Kobe Stewart dunk, but the Charge stormed back to go up 37-36. Cleveland fueled a 10-2 run, capped by a layup for a 50-45 advantage. Cleveland surged to its biggest lead of the half, 56-45. A late free throw from Nance trimmed it to 56-47 at halftime.

Pete Nance started the third quarter with a score inside, and Cormac Ryan nailed a three to make it a two-point game. After a Charge layup, Ryan tied the game at 56-56 with a driving finish. Nance's hook shot put the Herd on top 58-56. The teams traded threes before Cleveland answered with a floater to go up 64-61. The Herd swung the momentum to even the game. Cameron Martin's layup and free throw capped a 32-point quarter for Wisconsin, who entered the fourth trailing by just one, 80-79.

Stephen Thompson scored five quick points to give Wisconsin an 85-84 edge early in the fourth quarter. Cleveland responded with a layup and free throw, but Thompson converted a four-point play to keep the Herd in charge. Cleveland turned the game around with a deadly 22-5 streak to take a double-digit advantage with less than a minute remaining. Wisconsin fought back with Nance and Ryan buckets, but the Charge sealed the 115-107 win.

The Herd will play the Stockton Kings next on Saturday, January 3rd, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and NBAGLegaue.com.







