Charge Tame the Herd

Published on December 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Killian Hayes of the Cleveland Charge shoots against the Wisconsin Herd

(Cleveland Charge) Killian Hayes of the Cleveland Charge shoots against the Wisconsin Herd(Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (3-1) defeated the Wisconsin Herd (0-4), 115-107, in front of 4,038 at Public Hall on Tuesday night.

The Charge trio of Killian Hayes, Darius Brown and Norchad Omier combined for 76 of the team's points tonight. Hayes poured in a game-high 34 points with nine assists and three steals. Omier posted a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds. Brown scored 22 with five rebounds and two steals.

Former Charge F Pete Nance had 20 points, eight boards and two steals for Wisconsin in defeat. Cormac Ryan scored a Herd-best 32 on 12-of-17 from the field. Mark Sears added 14 points and six assists.

The Charge round out their holiday homestand with a matchup against the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) this Friday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.