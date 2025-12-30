Legends Drop High Scoring Battle Against Swarm

Greensboro, NC - The Texas Legends (1-3) dropped a high-scoring battle Monday night, falling 136-130 to the Greensboro Swarm (3-1) at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

The two teams traded blows early, combining for 135 points in a fast-paced first half. Texas found its rhythm in the third, but a fourth-quarter push by the Swarm proved the difference. Greensboro edged the Legends 31-30 in the final frame to secure the six-point victory in a game that featured six ties and two lead changes.

Dalano Banton led Texas with 37 points, 10 of which came at the free-throw line (11-of-13), while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists. D'Moi Hodge had a career-high 24 points off the bench, connecting on six of his 14 attempts from deep. Sheldon Edwards and Miles Kelly chipped in 17 points apiece, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl recorded a double-double with 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Greensboro had a balanced offensive attack with seven players in double figures. Keyontae Johnson poured in 22 points and six assists, Antonio Reeves added 20, and Eric Dixon came off the bench to match him with 20 of his own. DJ Rodman contributed 16 points while Josiah Allick posted 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Legends and Swarm will meet again for a New Year's Eve rematch on Wednesday, December 31, with tipoff set for Noon CT at Novant Health Fieldhouse. The game will stream live onUEN and MavsTV.

