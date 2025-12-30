Wisconsin Herd Adds Kobe Stewart

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Kobe Stewart from the available player pool.

Stewart, a 6-6, 180-pound guard, most recently played this season for the Austin Spurs and Memphis Hustle for a combined 13 games while averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. The Georgia native spent five seasons at Presbyterian College. In his final season, he averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.







