Remix Split Back-To-Back Series vs. Kings

Published on December 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Rip City Remix traveled to central California to face off against the Stockton Kings for a two-game series where they traded wins. The Remix now hold a 2-2 record to begin the regular G League season.

In the first match up, the Remix defeated the Kings 118-112 as guard Sean Pedulla led the Remix with 30 points, seven assists and three steals in the win.

After being down seven points at the break, Rip City went on a defensive stance during the third quarter, holding Stockton to just six field goals for 15 points before roaring back with 32 points in the final frame. The game featured an oscillating 15 lead changes and 5 ties, before the Remix took control during the final minute of play to secure the victory.

Blake Hinson returned after missing four games due to injury to earn 19 points, along with seven rebounds and two assists for the Remix. Dillon Jones also contributed 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game. Both Romeo Weems and Andrew Carr scored 13 points each for the Remix in the win.

In the second game, the Kings were victorious, defeating the Remix 120-101 as Dexter Dennis led Stockton with a game-high 27 points. The Kings expanded the biggest lead of the game as time expired with 19 points.

Forward Dillon Jones (18 points, eight rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals) and center Andrew Carr (18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks) led the Remix in scoring.

The Remix return to North Portland to face off against the Osceola Magic for the first time in franchise history on a New Year's Eve matinee matchup at 12:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets here or tune in on the Rip City TV Network (KUNP).







