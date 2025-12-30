Iowa Bests Delaware, 136-115

Published on December 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (2-2) fell to the Iowa Wolves (3-1), 136-115, on Monday at Chase Fieldhouse.

Iowa's Alize Johnson lead all scorers with 40 points on efficient 15-21 shooting. A total of seven Wolves scored in double-figures.

"Give them a lot of credit," said Blue Coats Head Coach JP Clark. "They made a lot of their shots tonight. We have to make their shots more difficult on Wednesday."

Malcolm Hill led Delaware with 24 points, including 6-10 from three point range. MarJon Beauchamp, in his first action since singing a two-way contract with the 76ers, tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and 4 assists.

Before Iowa pulled away in the second half, the game saw 13 lead changes and the Blue Coats led by as many as 12.

The teams play again Wednesday afternoon for a New Years Eve rematch at Chase Fieldhouse. Tip off is at 12 noon and features a Kid's Countdown to 2026.







NBA G League Stories from December 30, 2025

