Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94
Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats News Release
WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (10-8) beat the Wisconsin Herd (7-12) on Saturday night, 99-94. It is Delaware's fourth-straight win.
DeAndre Williams was the game's top scorer with 32 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Fellow starters Kennedy Chandler (25) and Saint Thomas (17) rounded out the Blue Coats' scoring punch.
Delaware led by as many as 16 points but saw the Herd make a run in the fourth quarter, knotting the game at 85 with 4:53 in regulation. Delaware pulled away for good after that.
"They really were gritty, gritty wins," head coach JP Clark said. "For them to bounce back a day and a half later was great to see. I thought we played just as hard tonight."
Mark Sears led Wisconsin in scoring with 20 and Johnny Davis tallied a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Delaware celebrated Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The team donned bright "Yellow Jacket" uniforms in symbolism of the yellow ribbon for suicide and self-harm prevention. Game-worn, autographed jerseys from tonight's game are now available in an online auction via DASH here: https://fans.winwithdash.com/event/69866849ef4e510008f1a223. All proceeds from the auction will benefit SL24: Unlocke the Light Foundation.
NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120 - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Split Weekend Pair - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Run out of Gas in Iowa - Maine Celtics
- Josh Oduro Sets New Career High as Birmingham Knocks off Capital City - Birmingham Squadron
- Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Fall to Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Raptors 905 Defeat the Gold in Tightly Contested Match - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Bounce Back against Rip City Remix 141-136 on 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas' - College Park Skyhawks
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Deivon Smith from College Park Skyhawks - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 7, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Ron Harper Jr. to Participate in Kia Shooting Stars at NBA All-Star 2026 - Maine Celtics
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas®' against the Rip City Remix - College Park Skyhawks
- Squadron Sign Cheikh Mbacke Diong - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.