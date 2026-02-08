Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (10-8) beat the Wisconsin Herd (7-12) on Saturday night, 99-94. It is Delaware's fourth-straight win.

DeAndre Williams was the game's top scorer with 32 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Fellow starters Kennedy Chandler (25) and Saint Thomas (17) rounded out the Blue Coats' scoring punch.

Delaware led by as many as 16 points but saw the Herd make a run in the fourth quarter, knotting the game at 85 with 4:53 in regulation. Delaware pulled away for good after that.

"They really were gritty, gritty wins," head coach JP Clark said. "For them to bounce back a day and a half later was great to see. I thought we played just as hard tonight."

Mark Sears led Wisconsin in scoring with 20 and Johnny Davis tallied a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Delaware celebrated Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The team donned bright "Yellow Jacket" uniforms in symbolism of the yellow ribbon for suicide and self-harm prevention. Game-worn, autographed jerseys from tonight's game are now available in an online auction via DASH here: https://fans.winwithdash.com/event/69866849ef4e510008f1a223. All proceeds from the auction will benefit SL24: Unlocke the Light Foundation.







