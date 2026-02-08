Raptors 905 Defeat the Gold in Tightly Contested Match

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (12-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (6-12) 125-124 Saturday afternoon, sweeping the three-game season series.

David Roddy matched a season-high 26 points, for the Raptors 905, adding three rebounds and an assist while shooting 9-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Moses Brown contributed a career-high 37 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in the Gold's effort.

Two-way players AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin added 18 points apiece to the box score while James Akinjo added 24 points and seven assists in the loss.

Raptors 905 close out their homestand, hosting the Motor City Cruise tomorrow, tip-off scheduled for 2:00 pm. Grand Rapids continues their road trip, travelling to the Windy City for back-to-back matchups against the Bulls beginning Wednesday. Tip-off scheduled for 8:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 31 25 39 30 125 RODDY 26 SARR/MOGBO 8 MARTIN 8

GOLD 31 38 25 30 124 AKINJO 37 BROWN 12 AKINJO 7







