Herd Fall to Blue Coats

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 99-94.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 20 points, while Victor Oladipo and Kira Lewis Jr. followed with 16 points each. Johnny Davis delivered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Delaware Blue Coats were DeAndre Williams with 32 points and Kennedy Chandler with 25 points.

Wisconsin opened the game with a 7footer, but Delaware immediately seized control with an 8-0 run. Jeremiah Tilmon scored the next two baskets until the Blue Coats followed with a wing three, stretching the advantage to 13-6. Wisconsin responded with a John Butler Jr. andone while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with two baskets, but Delaware remained in control, pulling ahead by 13 points. Johnny Davis hit a deep three to pull the Herd within double-digits, but Delaware closed the first quarter with consecutive layups to go up 38-22.

Kira Lewis Jr. drilled a three-pointer, and after a Blue Coats turnover, Johnny Davis connected a jump shot to cut the margin to 40-30 early in the second quarter. John Butler Jr. and Victor Oladipo continued the run, pulling the Herd within two points midway through the quarter. Delaware answered with a series of baskets to extend the lead to 48-40. The Herd stayed within reach behind a Kobe Stewart three at the three-minute mark. Delaware closed strong, sending the game into the break at 58-43.

Victor Oladipo jumpstarted the Herd out of halftime, scoring on a driving layup and assisting Stephen Thompson Jr.'s pullup. A pair of Mark Sears free throws trimmed the deficit to within ten, but Delaware momentarily steadied itself with a triple. Wisconsin returned with back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to stay within striking distance. Delaware countered with a run to make it 70-59. Victor Oladipo scored a putback and hit a deep three. Johnny Davis and Alex Antetokounmpo added a basket each to pull Wisconsin to within six, but the Blue Coats hit two last-minute free throws to hold a 78-70 edge heading into the fourth.

Wisconsin began the fourth quarter aggressively, slicing the margin to 83-79. A Mark Sears driving bucket brought Wisconsin within two. The Herd completed the comeback with a fastbreak layup to tie the game 83-83. Delaware responded immediately with a short jumper, but Kira Lewis Jr. countered again to even it 85-85. The Blue Coats completed a 6-2 run to create distance. Delaware continued to control the game, extending the lead to double digits with less than one minute remaining. Wisconsin made one last push to reach 99-94, but Delaware controlled the final seconds to secure the win.

The Herd will return home on Monday, Feb. 9, to take on the Birmingham Squadron with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. CST.







