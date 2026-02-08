Maine Celtics Run out of Gas in Iowa

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa. - Max Shulga scored a career-high 35 points, but the Iowa Wolves came back in the second half to steal a win from the Celtics, 123-120.

Maine (11-10) led by as many as 12, but Iowa shot a blistering 64.5% (20-31) from three-point ragne to erase that deficit and hand the Celtics their second consecutive loss. The Wolves outrebounded Maine 47-35 and improved to 13-7 in the regular season.

Shulga led the Celtics with 35 points on 13-19 shooting, including 6-11 from beyond the arc to go with five rebounds, 9 assists, and five steals. Jalen Bridges racked up 24 points on 9-18 shooting, Hayden Gray recorded another double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, and Hank Morgan provided 16 points off the bench on 6-9 shooting (4-5 from three) in just his second game as a Maine Celtics. Maine shot 47.4% (45-95) from the floor and 42.2% (19-45) from three.

For the second consecutive night, Maine's opponent had four players score 20 points or more. Jules Bernard led the Wolves with a 30-point, 13 rebound, 13 assist triple-double. Donte Ingram added 27 points on 11-16 shooting, Jalen Crutcher posted 24 points and five rebounds, and Noah Eastern added 21 off the Wolves' bench. Iowa shot 51.9% (42-81) from the floor as a team.

Maine controlled the game early, and a jump shot from the free throw line by Jalen Bridges gave Maine a 13-7 advantage at the 7:08 mark of the opening quarter. Iowa's Martez Brown scored with 2:23 left in the first to give the Wolves their first lead of the game. Hayden Gray drove the length of the floor and knocked down a pull-up jumper as the buzzer sounded to give Maine a 32-28 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jalen Bridges caught fire in the second half to help Maine build a double-digit lead. Bridges knocked down a pair of threes and scored eight consecutive points to give Maine a 46-37 lead with 10:05 to go in the second quarter. With 6:26 left in the first half, Max Shulga danced through the lane and kicked it out to Hank Morgan, who made Maine's tenth three-pointer of the first half to give the Celtics a 53-43 lead. Another three by Bridges extended Maine's lead to 11 with 3:40 remaining as Bridges scored 11 in the quarter. A left-handed layup by Shulga put the Celtics up by 12 with 43.2 seconds left in the first half. The Celtics shot 52% (26-50) from the floor in the first half and 50% from three (12-24) to lead Iowa 72-63 at the break. Donte Ingram led the Wolves with 17 first half points.

Iowa started the third quarter on an 11-2 run to pull within two of the Celtics, 76-74 with 8:52 on the clock. With 7:12 to play in the quarter, it was Bridges delivering the answer again for Maine. Bridges knocked down a three to extend the lead back to nine. Shulga would connect on a triple soon after as Maine claimed an 86-74 advantage. The Wolves would cut the Celtics' lead down to three, but Shulga's nine third quarter points helped Maine maintain a 99-92 lead at the end of the quarter.

Iowa outscored Maine 18-5 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to claim their first lead in the second half. Ingram dialed up a three to pull Iowa within one. Then Ingram went coast to coast to score at the rim and gave Iowa their first lead of the second half, 101-101 with 8:35 remaining. Ingram seemingly couldn't miss in the final frame, scoring 10 points on 4-5 shooting in less than six minutes to help Iowa take a 110-104 lead with 6:44 to go in the game. The Celtics answered with a 6-0 run and a Shulga three tied the game at 110. Trailing by three, Shulga stepped back and hit his fifth triple of the game to tie the game again at 117 with 1:55 remaining. Iowa's Jalen Crutcher and Jules Bernard would each dial up a three on the next two Wolves possessions as Iowa matched their largest lead of the night, 123-117 with under a minute left to play. Trailing by three, Kameron Warrens' shot in the final seconds that fell short as the Celtics lost to the Wolves, 123-120.

Maine returns home to the Portland Expo for two games against the Motor City Cruise on February 11 and February 12.







NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.