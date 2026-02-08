Legends Edged Late in Back-And-Forth Battle with Stockton

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-14) came up just short in a tightly contested rematch with the Stockton Kings (12-5), falling 111-109 Saturday night at a packed Comerica Center.

The Legends used a 35-point second quarter to take a 63-51 lead into halftime, but Stockton responded with a 38-point third to regain control. Despite outshooting the Kings 51.8% to 40.8% from the field, Texas couldn't overcome a flurry of late threes and second-chance points as the Kings completed the two-game sweep.

Ryan Nembhard once again led the Legends with 23 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds. Miles Kelly added 18 points and Mark Armstrong provided a spark off the bench with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Jordan Hall contributed 17 points and 5 assists, while Moussa Cisse and Jamarion Sharp combined for 26 points and 26 rebounds inside.

Stockton was paced by DaQuan Jeffries who poured in 28 points and 8 boards. Dexter Dennis followed with 25 points, while Isaiah Stevens added 19 points and 7 assists. The Kings knocked down 16 threes and totaled 30 assists as a team.

The Legends will look to regroup as they hit the road to take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this Thursday, February 12th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be available to stream on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.







NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.