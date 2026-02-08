Legends Edged Late in Back-And-Forth Battle with Stockton
Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-14) came up just short in a tightly contested rematch with the Stockton Kings (12-5), falling 111-109 Saturday night at a packed Comerica Center.
The Legends used a 35-point second quarter to take a 63-51 lead into halftime, but Stockton responded with a 38-point third to regain control. Despite outshooting the Kings 51.8% to 40.8% from the field, Texas couldn't overcome a flurry of late threes and second-chance points as the Kings completed the two-game sweep.
Ryan Nembhard once again led the Legends with 23 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds. Miles Kelly added 18 points and Mark Armstrong provided a spark off the bench with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Jordan Hall contributed 17 points and 5 assists, while Moussa Cisse and Jamarion Sharp combined for 26 points and 26 rebounds inside.
Stockton was paced by DaQuan Jeffries who poured in 28 points and 8 boards. Dexter Dennis followed with 25 points, while Isaiah Stevens added 19 points and 7 assists. The Kings knocked down 16 threes and totaled 30 assists as a team.
The Legends will look to regroup as they hit the road to take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this Thursday, February 12th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be available to stream on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.
