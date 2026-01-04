Blue Coats Soar Past Squadron, 130-94

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (4-3) defeated the Birmingham Squadron (4-4), 130-94, Sunday afternoon at the Chase Fieldhouse. The 36-point win is the largest margin this season.

As a team, the Blue Coats shot 56-percent from the floor with 76 of their points coming from the paint. Delaware pushed the ball all game and had 25 fast-break points compared to Birmingham's six.

"I liked the way we responded after a tough loss yesterday," Head Coach JP Clark said. "We came out right from the start, and we impacted the game with our physicality, our aggression, our effort."

Saint Thomas had a career game for the Coats and his first triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

Justin Edwards, who was assigned to the Blue Coats from the 76ers before the game, shined for Delaware. He finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Two-way player MarJon Beauchamp led the team in scoring with 22 points and 8 assists, while Drew Cisse posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Blue Coats controlled the game from the tip, only trailing when the score was 4-3 with 11:06 in the first quarter.

The Blue Coats hit the road for the team's next game on Thursday, January 8 against the Windy City Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.







