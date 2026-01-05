Jahmyl Telfort's Season High 23 Points Not Enough as the San Diego Clippers Fall to the Long Island Nets

Published on January 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Uniondale, NY January 4, 2026 - The San Diego Clippers (2-4) lose to the Long Island Nets (3-2), 119-115.

The San Diego Clippers battled back from a slow start against the Long Island Nets, narrowly trailing 32-30 after the first quarter. All five Clipper starters scored in the opening period, with Zach Freemantle leading the way with six points. The Nets extended their advantage to as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but San Diego rallied to cut the deficit to 57-55 at halftime. Derek Ogbeide scored six of his 10 first half points in the second quarter as the Clippers shot an efficient 55% from the field. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Taylor Funk sparked an 11-0 run to open the third quarter, helping the Clippers regain the lead and carry an 85-81 advantage into the final period. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Jahmyl Telfort combined for 22 of San Diego's 30 third-quarter points while the Clippers drained 75% of their three-point attempts. The Clippers pushed their lead to eight points early in the fourth quarter before the Nets stormed back, tying the game with four minutes remaining. Despite their late efforts, the Clippers couldn't hold off the Nets' comeback, falling 119-115.

Jahmyl Telfort paced the Clippers with a season-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Patrick Baldwin Jr. matched Jahmyl Telfort with 23 points while tying his season high with nine rebounds and dishing out a season-best six assists. Taylor Funk flirted with a double-double, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Zach Freemantle contributed 12 points and four rebounds. Off the bench, Derek Ogbeide provided a spark with 16 points and six rebounds, and Jaelen House chipped in 15 points.

For the Long Island Nets, E.J. Liddell scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Former LA Clippers and Agua Caliente Clipper Jay Scrubb had four points off the bench

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will finish their road trip on January 6th, facing off against the Long Island Nets on Tuesday at 4pm on ESPN+.







NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.